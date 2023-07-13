Unable to pay debts, couple kills self in Guduvanchery

CHENNAI: Unable to pay the debts a couple committed suicide by hanging in their house in Guduvanchery on Thursday.

The deceased were Karuthovian (55) and his wife Manjula (50) residents of Mahalakshmi Nagar in Guduvanchery and the couple has two sons both are married.

Police said Karuthovian works as a security in a private firm in Guduvanchery and Manjula was doing business after availing loans.

However, the couple were not earning enough money to repay the loans and their children were also not in a position to help their parents.

The couple tried asking for money from the neighbours but nobody was willing to help them since they are already in debt.

On Thursday morning the neighbours noticed their house was locked for a long time and when knocked on the door there was no response from them.

Soon the Guduvanchery police were informed and the police who visited the spot broke open the door and found the couple were hanging inside the house.

The police retrieved the bodies and sent them for post-mortem to the Chengalpattu GH police have registered a case and further inquiry is on.