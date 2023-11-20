UGC releases draft curriculum, credit framework

CHENNAI: In line with the National Education Policy (NEP-2020), the University Grants Commission (UGC) has released a draft curriculum and credit framework for postgraduate courses in higher education institutions (HEIs).

According to the guidelines, there will only be one exit point for those who join a two-year PG course. Students who exit at the end of the first year shall be awarded only a postgraduate diploma. At present, the students who discontinue a course will not be given any certificate.

The new postgraduate courses which are entirely online allow students to participate in the programme along with their current responsibilities. This makes earning a postgraduate degree while continuing to work easier and more accessible to individuals, the guidelines added.

In its guidelines, the UGC said the master’s degree curriculum framework has many features, including flexibility to move from one discipline of study to another and providing the opportunity for learners to choose the courses of their interest.

The students will also have the flexibility to switch to alternative modes of learning (offline, ODL, online, and hybrid modes of learning). In addition, higher education institutions are allowed to prepare the curriculum as per the graduate attributes of the courses.

The postgraduate programmes help students to extend their knowledge of their chosen subject and prepare them for higher research studies.

Post-graduation courses are intended to sharpen the students’ analytical abilities to optimally solve problems, the curriculum, in general, comprises advanced skills and real-world experience and less of a research component, it said, adding that such courses should have a curriculum that is different from other programmes.