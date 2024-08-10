UGC ex-vice chairman H Devaraj passes away at 70 in Chennai

CHENNAI: Former vice chairman of University of Grants Commission (UGC) and professor of Zoology in the University of Madras H Devaraj passed away on Friday after he suffered a major cardiac arrest. He was 70 and is survived by his wife. Devaraj, who lived in Adyar was admitted to a private hospital in Chennai in the morning due to chest pain. Sources from the University said that Devaraj was the first one to be appointed as vice chairman of UGC from Tamil Nadu in 2013 and served till 2016. He had done several research activities in stem cells and in cancer related issues. Devaraj also served as director of the University of Madras. The University of Madras conferred a doctorate degree on him in science stream in 2007, sources added.