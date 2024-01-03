Udhayanidhi to invite Modi, Anurag Thakur for Khelo India: Reports

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu's Sports Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin has scheduled a visit to New Delhi on Thursday to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur.



According to a Daily Thanthi report, the visit is to invite them both to partcipate in the opening ceremony of the Khelo India events which are to be held in Tamil Nadu.

The 6th edition of the Khelo India Youth Games would be held from January 19 to 31, 2024.

The previous editions of the Games were held in Delhi, Pune, Guwahati, Panchkula and Bhopal. The upcoming edition will take place in four cities in Tamil Nadu - Chennai, Tiruchy, Madurai, and Coimbatore.