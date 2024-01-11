Udhayanidhi to inaugurate annual tourism fair in Island Grounds

CHENNAI: The 48th India Tourism and Industry Exhibition is set to begin from tomorrow (January 12) at Island Grounds in Chennai.

Tamil Nadu Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development Udhayanidhi Stalin will inaugurate the exhibition, the concerned authorities have made necessary arrangements.

According to Daily Thanthi report, the public can visit the exhibition free of charge tomorrow and the day after tomorrow. From Jan 14th onwards, a fee would be charged at Rs 40 for adults and Rs 25 for children besides kids below five can visit free of cost.