Udhayanidhi Stalin honours fishermen for Michaung Cyclone rescue efforts

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Sports Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin on Wednesday appreciated and felicitated the fishermen who saved and rescued lives and helped to distribute relief materials during the recent Michaung cyclone in Tamil Nadu.

A total of 1200 fishermen were given appreciation certificates and prizes by Udhayanidhi Stalin today at the Chennai Royapettah YMCA Ground.

Udhayanidhi Stalin, while addressing the gathering at the event, thanked the fishermen for their help when they were not even called out for help. "We were on the ground with trust that our fishermen would come and help us. It was our fishermen who came to help us without even being called. Not only in this recent flood but before as well; in 2015 too, it was you who saved many lives," said Udhayanidhi Stalin.

"Today is an important day where I should have been there in Madurai to open the Kalaignar Jallikkttu Gallery. In 2017, Jallikattu protests were held, where students indulged in protest. At that time, it was the fishermen who supported students when the AIADMK government tried to stop the protest," he said.

"It is food or medicine that people ask for in flood times, and it was the fishermen who saved their lives by risking their own. The government can only prepare the relief materials, but they can be delivered to people only by fishermen," he added. The Tamil Nadu minister also assured more importance to the fishermen community in the coming times.

TN Fisheries Minister Anitha Radhakrishnan, TN Hindu Endowment Minister Sekar Babu, Health Minister Ma Subramanian, Chennai Mayor Priya, and DMK MP Kalanidhi Veerasami also took part in the event. Anitha Radhakrishnan, while addressing the gathering, thanked the fishermen who saved the lives of people during the Michaung cyclone flood.

"The news of an incoming enemy in the sea is alerted by fishermen first, and then only the Navy or defence knows," said Anitha Radhakrishnan. She further said during her speech that there are 142 Tamil fishermen's boats stuck in Sri Lanka, and the central government says that soon the boats and fishermen will be brought back.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi came to Chennai and went to Rameswaram as well. He should act and take steps to retrieve our fishermen and our boats from Sri Lanka," she said.

Earlier, TN Chief Minister MK Stalin announced a cash aid of Rs 6,000 each to the families affected by the Michaung cyclone. The Michaung cyclone in December 2023 caused significant damage to life and property in the state of Tamil Nadu. The state capital had itself witnessed heavy rainfall and waterlogging in several parts of the city due to the cyclone.