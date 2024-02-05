Udhayanidhi lays foundation for 52 new projects to be carried out by GCC & CMWSSB

CHENNAI: Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development Udhayanidhi Stalin on Monday laid foundation to 52 new projects to be carried out by Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC ) and Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB).

An estimated cost of Rs 152 crore has been allocated for the development projects in the city.

In addition, municipal administration minister KN Nehru stated that a survey would be done to set up a circular pipeline system that will connect all water resources with the distribution points.

The Chennai corporation will be constructing additional buildings in 37 schools in 13 zones including Tiruvottriyur, Manali, Madhavaram, Royapuram, Shollinganallur and Ambattur at an estimated cost of Rs 64 crore under Singara Chennai 2.0.

Newly re-laid roads will be carried out in Ambattur and Guindy industrial estate at a total cost of Rs 12 crore.

Various projects including parks and community halls will be constructed by the civic body, stated an official release.

Similarly, the foundation laid for five new projects at an estimated cost of Rs 31 crore will be carried out by the metro water board.

The department will construct a new pipeline for drinking water, and replace the damaged pipes in several areas across the city.

As many as 13 projects have been inaugurated by the minister at a cost of Rs 12 crore.

Under the Singara Chennai 2.0 project, the city corporation has completed construction of six parks in Thiru Vi Ka Nagar zone (zone 6) for Rs 2.54 crore.

The corporation has spent Rs 78 lakh to construct two sponge parks that are opened in Anna Salai and Bharathi Nagar in Shollinganallur zone (zone 15).

The metro water board has completed four projects at a cost of Rs 7 crore. Of which sewage pumping stations in Teynampet and Shollinganallur zones to prevent overflow drainage water in the areas.