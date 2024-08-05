Udhayanidhi lauds students for academic, sports achievements

CHENNAI: Minister of Youth Welfare and Sports Development Udhayanidhi Stalin in an appreciation ceremony for students congratulated those who received medals in international, national and state level sports competitions held in the academic year 2023-2024. The Minister also distributed certificates of appreciation to students of private schools who secured centum in Classes 10 and 12 board exams.

School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi accompanied the Minister with other higher officials and policy makers on the occasion.

As per the data from the education department, in the academic year 2023-2024, as many as 68 gold medals were awarded to students in international competitions. And 2,489 medals were won in national and state level sports competitions.

Udhayanidhi also distributed certificates to 2,283 private school students of Class 10 and 1,760 private schools students of Class 12 who secured a centum in the 2023-24 board exams.

Speaking at the event, School Education Minister Mahesh Poyyamozhi said, “This is the first time such an appreciation ceremony is being held for students who have showcased excellent performance in sports and academics.”

Later, during an alumni event on Sunday in Loyola College, Udhayanidhi Stalin distributed awards to achievers in different fields from the college.

He also awarded a memento to actor Arvind, an alumni of Loyola College who has excelled in acting.