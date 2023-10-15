Udhayanidhi condemns heckling of Pak players at Narendra Modi stadium

CHENNAI: State Sports Minister and DMK youth wing secretary Udhayanidhi Stalin criticised the section of the spectators for heckling the players of Pakistan cricket team during their match with the Indian team at Narendra Modi Stadium at Ahmedabad and said sports is a tool to "unify" and foster "true brotherhood" and not to spread hatred.

The distasteful events unfolded during the match between the arch rivals at cricket ground, which was named after Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Saturday.

The video clip of a section of spectators heckling Pakistan wicket-keeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan by chanting "Jai Sri Ram" when he was returning to pavilion after being bowled by speedster Jasprit Bumrah. India won the match by seven wickets with 117 balls remaining.

Reacting to the video that went viral, Udhayanidhi, in his X, said, "India is renowned for its sportsmanship and hospitality. However, the treatment meted out to Pakistan players is unacceptable and a new low."

"Sports should be a unifying force between countries, fostering true brotherhood. Using it as a tool to spread hatred is condemnable, " Udhayanidhi said in the social media post that was widely shared and reposted.

Several netizens shared their anguish over the incident and shared the video clips of Pakistan winning a nail-baiting win over India on January 31, 1999.

The spectators gave a standing ovation to the Pakistan players for their outstanding cricket and won the match from a tough situation. On the other hand, a section equated the Ahmedabad incident with protest by some of the political parties and outfits against Sri Lankan players taking part in the IPL games to register their condemnation against the ethnic cleansing of Tamils.

Several of the netizens disapproved of both the incidents and aired that sports should be apolitical and there is no place for hatred in the name of religion or any other reasons.