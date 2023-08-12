U-shaped flyover on OMR may open in 2 weeks

CHENNAI: One of the twin unidirectional U-shaped flyovers coming up on Rajiv Gandhi Salai (OMR) near the Indira Nagar MRTS station is likely to be opened for traffic in two weeks with the works almost complete. However, the second flyover, which is being constructed just beyond the Tidel Park junction, will be completed by end of December due to a delay in the shifting of utilities like water lines and power cables.

The construction of the flyover between Madhya Kailash and Indira Nagar station would allow vehicles coming from Siruseri towards Madhya Kailash to make a U-turn at the elevated level. Sources in Tamil Nadu Road Development Corporation (TNRDC) said that all the major works on the U-shaped flyover have been completed.

“The painting work is going on. The laying of bitumen was supposed to start on Thursday but it was halted due to rain. All the work will be completed in 10-15 days,” sources added.

To address traffic congestion at both the Tidel Park and Indira Nagar junctions, the State government had accorded administrative sanction of Rs 108.13 crore to build a U-shaped flyover at both junctions.

After the inauguration of the U-shaped flyover at Indira Nagar, vehicles towards Tiruvanmiyur from Siruseri will not be allowed to take a right turn either at the Tidel Park signal or Indira Nagar junction. Instead, they will have to use the new flyover to make a U-turn and turn left either at Indira Nagar Second Avenue or East Coast Road (ECR) to reach Tiruvanmiyur.

TNRDC sources added that the second flyover at the Tidel junction would be completed by end of December. “When we began the work, there were numerous water lines and power cables going through it, and shifting them all took a lot of time,” the sources said.