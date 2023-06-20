Typhoid, diarrhoea cases rise due to food and water contamination

CHENNAI: The cases of typhoid, diarrhoea and fever are the major concerns for doctors at the Institute of Child Health as a lot of children are developing the illnesses due to consumption of contaminated water and food. Doctors warn parents to be cautious about the food and water intake, while vaccination is also a necessity.

The hospital is seeing a lot of cases with symptoms of high fever, headache, diarrhoea, tiredness, and vomiting. Paediatricians say that during the first three years, the child is very likely to be infected because their immunity is low compared to an adult, and they get exposed to a lot of germs.

"The infection rate is low when a child is inside a home or closed space; when the child is introduced to a new environment like a school, the possibility of getting a fever, a cold, or other infections is higher. It is not entirely wrong because this process helps to develop immunity since antibodies will increase. However, it is mandatory to vaccinate your children, especially after the schools have reopened, " says a paediatrician at the Institute of Child Health.

The admissions usually increase in the month of June and July due to food poisoning, diarrhoea and typhoid due to food and water contamination. Doctors say that some of the early signs are ignored by parents and they should be careful of some of these symptoms.

"If any child falls sick frequently, has a fever more often, gets tired soon, is very lethargic, does not eat food properly, is not much interested in playing, sleeps a lot, has nonstop coughing, diarrhoea after eating, vomiting, or anything else out of the ordinary, it is better to take this seriously and get tested for infections, "says Dr Rema Chandramohan, director of Institute of Child Health.

She added that the child's drinking water should be clean and a lot of parents force their children to eat but it is normal if your child does not eat healthy food, we should not force it.

They should have choices of healthy food items that become their pallate. A balanced diet with a lot of nutrients and vitamins, with fruits, vegetables, lentils, and legumes will be ideal.

Children usually learn from their elders and we should set a good example by avoiding packaged food and encouraging healthy food items, " says Dr Rema.

(With inputs from Divya Priya Rajalingam)