Two youth overspeeding killed after bike rams onto lamp post near Manali

CHENNAI: Two youths, aged 23 and 22 who were allegedly overspeeding on their bike and performing stunts died after the bike hit a lamp post near Manali on Monday night after the rider lost control.

The deceased was identified as V Santhosh (23) and K Saran (22) of Solai Amman Koil street, Kodungaiyur. Santhosh was working in a lathe workshop and Saran was a dance trainer, police said.

Police said that the duo were riding a Yamaha R15 bike. Santhosh was riding the vehicle while Saran rode pillion, investigations revealed.

Around 8 45 pm, while riding along Amullaivoyal road, Santhosh lost control of the vehicle and hit the lamp post. Both of them were thrown to the ground in the impact.

Passerby rushed to the rescue of the youths and alerted the police and other authorities.

The two of them were moved into a hospital where they were declared as brought dead.

Manali Traffic Investigation Wing (TIW) registered a case of self fall and moved the bodies for post mortem.

Eyewitnesses have told the police that the youths were overspeeding and performing stunts on the bikes. Police are collecting CCTV footage.

While Santhosh was wearing a helmet, Saran was not wearing a helmet, police said