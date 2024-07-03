Two youth held for possession of Ganja oil from MKB Nagar

CHENNAI: City Police on Tuesday arrested two youths for possession of ganja oil, allegedly based on a tip-off by a suspect's mother who was worried about her son's change in behaviour.



Police seized 630 ml of cannabis oil from the accused and have launched a search for their associates.

The arrested persons were identified as S Sriram (21) of Vyasarpadi and A Parvez (23) of MKB Nagar, both of them load van drivers.

Police sources said that Sriram's mother, Bakyalakshmi informed police about her son bringing home a strange substance.

MKB Nagar police secured Sriram and on questioning him, found that he was in possession of cannabis oil and based on the information provided by him, they arrested his associate, Parvez.

The duo told police that they sourced the cannabis oil from a man in Kerala, Arun and his brother, Sathish (30).

Sathish was working as a security guard in Otteri and was arrested recently for possession of 10 kg of ganja.

Sriram and Parvez were used by Arun to source the cannabis oil when they travelled to other states as part of their driving job.

Sriram and Parvez were produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody.

Search is on for Arun, suspected to be running the racket.