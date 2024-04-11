Two youngsters kill youth, dump body on railway tracks; nabbed

CHENNAI: Police on Tuesday arrested two persons for the murder of a 22-year-old whose dead body was found on the railway tracks near Ennore a week ago.

Public had spotted the body and alerted the police. Ennore police moved the body to a government hospital for post-mortem where doctors confirmed that he had been beaten to death.

The deceased, M Karthik, was a resident of Annai Sivagami Nagar Third Street. Investigations revealed that Karthik was last spotted with Karthikeyan (25) the night before his body was found.

Karthikeyan confessed to beating him to death along with his friend after an argument.

He and his friend Dinesh (26) were drinking with Karthik when an argument broke out between Karthik and Karthikeyan leading to the murder.

The duo dragged the body and dumped it near the tracks to make it look like an accident. The duo was produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody.