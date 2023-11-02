Two-year-old boy slips from autorickshaw, ran over by lorry

CHENNAI: A two-year-old boy who fell from an autorickshaw when travelling with his father was run over by a lorry near Mappedu on Thursday.

The deceased was Pradeep of Rajaji Nagar in Selaiyur.

Police said Pradeep's father Arun is an auto driver and he was separated from his wife and was living in Selaiyur with his son.

Police said Arun was addicted to liquor on Thursday after consuming liquor Arun took his son for a ride in his auto.

When nearing the Mappedu Junction in the Agaramthen main road the boy slipped and fell down on the road and within a few seconds he was run over by a lorry.

Soon the onlookers rushed Pradeep to the nearby private hospital but there he was declared dead.

The Mappedu police who visited the spot sent the body for post-mortem to the Chromepet GH and the lorry driver Ramakrishnan (24) of Tenkasi was arrested.

The police have registered a case and further investigation is on.