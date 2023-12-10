Two transpersons killed in Tiruchy as tipper lorry rams into two-wheeler

TIRUCHY: Two transpersons died after a lorry hit their two wheeler at Ariyamangalam in the Tiruchy-Thanjavur bypass on Saturday and the police arrested the lorry driver.

It is said, the transpersons – Dhanya (25) and Tamil (29) who were residing at Ukkadai near Ariyamangalam were proceeding to the Ariyamangalam.

While they were crossing the Palpannai roundabout, a tipper lorry that was coming from Karur hit their two wheeler and Dhanya died on the spot due to a severe head injury while Tamil who sustained severe injuries succumbed after she was reached to Tiruchy GH. On information, the Traffic Intelligence Police rushed to the spot and registered a case against the lorry driver Manimaran from Ayothipatti near Boothalur and arrested him. Further investigations are on.