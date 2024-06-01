Two teenagers dead in road accident on Velachery flyover

CHENNAI: Two teenagers, college students who suffered grievous injuries after their bike collided onto a car parked on the Velachery flyover two days ago, succumbed to their injuries at the hospital early Saturday morning.

The deceased were identified as Rohith (18) and Shyam Ravi (18) - both residents of Adambakkam. Police said that both of them were residents of Adambakkam and were students at a private college in Velachery.

On Thursday night, the two of them were on a two-wheeler riding towards their home when the accident happened. Police said that the rider did not notice the car parked on the bridge near Velachery flyover and collided onto it.

Passerby alerted the police who rushed to the scene and secured the two college students. They were moved to the Government Royapettah hospital where they were under treatment for two nights.

During the early hours of Saturday, the teenagers succumbed to their injuries. Guindy Traffic Investigation Wing (TIW) registered a case and moved the bodies for post mortem.