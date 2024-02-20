Two suicides in city; one at home, another on train

CHENNAI: Two persons, including a city police constable, had died by suicide in separate incidents in the city.

The police constable, B Suresh (34), was found dead at his quarters in Pudupet in the early hours of Sunday. He is attached to the Law and Order wing of the Kilpauk police station.

Police said that his wife and two daughters were away in their native town when Suresh took the extreme step. His cousin brother had been staying with him for the last couple of days and Suresh had allegedly consumed liquor on Saturday night.

On Sunday morning, he was found dead by his cousin.

In another incident, Hasankhir Khan of Bihar (50) was found dead in the washroom of a train which reached the Central station. The passenger’s body was found by the RPF (Railway Protection Force) personnel.

On Saturday morning, a train from Delhi reached Chennai Central and when workers attempted to open the washroom, it was locked from inside after which a police team broke the door and found Hasankhir.