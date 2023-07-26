Two students die as lorry rams bike

CHENNAI: Two college students died in an accident after their bike was rammed by a lorry in Mannivakkam on Tuesday.

The deceased were Dasarathan (20) of Walajabad was studying B.Com final year in a private college in Manivakkam and his college mate Santosh (20) of Walajabad. Police said both of them were staying together in Manivakkam. On Tuesday morning, the duo was on the way to the college on their bike and when they were on the Walajabad-Vandalur road near Athanur junction, a lorry which came from behind rammed their bike and the friends died on the spot with severe injuries. The Tambaram traffic investigation police who visited the spot retrieved the bodies and sent them for post-modem examination to the Chromepet GH. The police have registered a case and a search is on to nab the lorry driver who is missing.