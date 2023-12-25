Two staff of a hotel arrested for violating license norms

CHENNAI: Chennai police arrested two staff of hotel for allegedly performing a music event at the bar at midnight Saturday in Egmore. The two were let off on their own bail later.



Based on a complaint the police team led by the Egmore inspector examined the hotel bar and restaurant around 11.45 pm on Saturday. The police found there were customers boozing there and DJ music was playing loud.

The bar manager Shihaas Shamshuddin, 52, had allegedly failed to produce the license which he had obtained from the local police station.

Following this, the cops arrested Shamshuddin along with the hotel assistant manager Dinesh Chander, 38, for letting them play music without obtaining proper permission.

The Egmore police booked them for violating the license norms and they were arrested. However, they were let off on their own bail immediately.