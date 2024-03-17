Two shops gutted in fire in OMR commercial complex

CHENNAI: At least two shops in a commercial complex near Navalur on Rajiv Gandhi Salai (OMR) were entirely gutted in a fire that was triggered by an LPG cylinder blast on Sunday morning.

Police sources said that the incident happened around 10 am on Sunday.

There were no persons injured in the fire.

Fire tenders from Siruseri rushed to the scene on information and after an ordeal that lasted over an hour, the fire was put out and prevented from spreading to other shops in the complex.

Thazhambur Police too reached the scene and assisted the fire and rescue personnel.

Police said that two shops were entirely gutted in the fire.

Preliminary probe has revealed that there was a gas leak in the LPG cylinder in a tea stall in the building and it triggered the fire.

A case has been registered and further investigations are on.