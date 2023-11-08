Two sentenced to life term for killing advocate in 2015

CHENNAI: Two, including a woman lawyer, were sentenced to life imprisonment for the murder of a lawyer after a clash between two groups over the Egmore Bar Association election results in 2015.

A Stalin was stoned to death by a group near Egmore court complex. Stalin was part of the victory camp. His senior, S Chandan Babu was re-elected as the president of the Egmore bar association then.

Stalin and others were celebrating the victory late into the night when the incident happened. A few lawyers lifted Babu on their shoulders and were marching towards the gate when the opposite gang hurled stones from inside the court. A stone hit the back of Stalin’s head and he fell unconscious. Other members fled the place immediately.

Egmore police arrested 17 persons including the main accused, L Logeshwari (36) of Pulianthope and A Charles (39) of Arumbakkam. After 8 years of trial, a city court found the duo guilty. They were sentenced to rigorous life imprisonment and have to pay a fine of Rs 96,000. Other suspects were acquitted.

Senior officers commended the Inspector of Egmore station and team for the sustained investigation that resulted in a conviction.