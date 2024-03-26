Begin typing your search...

Police sources said that the candidates had conducted meetings with over 200 people in attendance without getting permission from the State Election Commission.

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|25 March 2024 10:15 PM GMT  ( Updated:2024-03-25 22:15:31.0  )
Two saffron party candidates booked for violating Model Code of Conduct
Representative Image

CHENNAI: The city police have booked BJP candidates, Paul Kanagaraj (north Chennai) and Vinoj P Selvam (central Chennai), in separate cases for violating the Model Code of Conduct (MCC).

Police sources said that the candidates had conducted meetings with over 200 people in attendance without getting permission from the State Election Commission. Paul Kanagaraj was booked by the Tondiarpet police based on a complaint from an official of the flying squad of RK Nagar constituency. Vinoj was booked by the Pulianthope police for conducting a meeting with residents of an apartment complex.

