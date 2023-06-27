Two persons murdered in Velachery, Ambattur on Monday night

CHENNAI: Two persons were killed in different incidents in and around the city on Monday night.

In Velachery, a 50 year old man, a casual labourer was stabbed to death by a 22 year old allegedly after the former abused the younger man’s family during an argument.

The deceased was identified as Dilli, a platform dweller who took up jobs at construction sites. Dilli used to sleep under the Velachery flyover. On Monday night, Dilli was in an inebriated condition and allegedly picked up an argument with Avinash (22) who also slept under the flyover.

During the course of the argument, Dilli hurled abuses at the younger man. Allegedly upset over this, Avinash took a knife and stabbed Dilli. Hearing Dilli’s screams, other platform dwellers alerted the police who moved Dilli to a hospital, where he was declared brought dead.

Velachery Police have arrested Avinash and are investigating.

In another incident in Ambattur, a 30 year old autorickshaw driver, Vidiyal was hacked to death by an yet to be identified gang on Monday night.

Police said that Vidiyal was a resident of Mangalapuram near Ambattur. He was arrested in a murder case last year and was recently out on bail.

On Monday night, he was riding his auto towards his house when a gang in a bike intercepted the auto. The gang attacked Vidiyal with weapons and fled the scene.

Passerby who witnessed the auto driver lying unconscious with blood injuries alerted the authorities. Vidiyal was moved to a hospital where he was declared brought dead.

Police have registered a case of murder and launched a search for the suspects. Preliminary investigations have suggested that the deceased was murdered for previous enmity, in connection with the murder he was involved in last year. Further investigations are on.