Two on bike killed after being hit by lorry on GST Road

CHENNAI: Two people died after the two-wheeler on which they were traveling was rammed by a lorry on the GST Road near Chengalpattu on Wednesday.

The police identified the deceased as Ramesh (37) and Vinoth (35) of Vedal near Kancheepuram were working in a private firm in the locality.

On Wednesday morning, the duo was speeding on the Trichy-Chennai National Highway on their bike and when nearing Mahindra City a lorry that came from behind rammed the bike, and with severe head injuries Ramesh and Vinoth died on the spot.

After the incident, the lorry driver escaped from the spot, and the Guduvanchery Traffic Investigation Police who visited the spot retrieved the bodies and sent them for post-mortem to the Chengalpattu GH. The police have registered a case and a search is on to nab the lorry driver who is missing.