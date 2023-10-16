Two new additional judges of MHC sworn in

CHENNAI: The Chief Justice of the Madras High Court S V Gangapurwala administered the oath of office to the newly elevated additional judges N Senthilkumar and G Arul Murugan, on Monday.

After the Supreme Court Collegium recommendation, the president of India Droupadi Murmu gave consent to appoint the two new additional judges to the Madras High Court. This elevation brings the working strength of the High Court to 65, as against its sanctioned strength of 75.

Tamil Nadu Advocate General R Shunmugasundaram welcomed the news judges and introduced to the gathering. Both the judges were elevated from the bar as advocates.

Justice Senthilkumar had the experience of appearing before the MHC as well as the Sessions Court. He had been practising in constitutional, criminal and civil cases and his field of specialisation was criminal and constitutional law.

Arul Murugan has a standing of 24 years at the Bar. He had been appearing in several cases before the MHC as well as various tribunals.

Fellow judges and members of the bar council, Madras High Court Advocates Association, law officers marked their presence during the event. On July 17, the Collegium of the Super Court had passed a resolution to elevate Senthilkumar and Arul Murugan as additional judges.

Additional judges usually serve a term of two years before they are made as permanent judges of the High Court.