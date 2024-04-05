Two more suspects held in realtor murder case; six held in total

CHENNAI: Chennai police on Thursday arrested two more suspects in connection with the murder of a realtor on an evening walk in Velachery a week ago, raising the total number of arrests in the case to six persons.

A day after the murder, on March 30, Police arrested a 68 year old man from Madurai, N Subbaiyan who led the gang which hacked the realtor to death in public view.

Subbaiyan told the police that the deceased had cheated him of Rs 28 lakh in a land deal, which prompted his act.

The deceased, V Palanisamy (60) a resident of Madley Street in T Nagar was walking near Gandhi road-Velachery taluk office road junction along with a friend, Rajendran when the duo were rounded up by a six-member gang.

Sensing danger, Palanisamy and Rajendran took to their heels, but were chased and attacked. While Rajendran suffered injuries in the attack, the gang rained blows on Palanisamy and fled the scene.

Palanisamy and Rajendran were rescued and moved to a hospital where Palanisamy was declared dead on arrival.

Taramani Police registered a case of murder and after investigations, a special team arrested the prime accused N Subbaiyan.

Meanwhile, a special team arrested D Kumar (32) of Perumbakkam, A Suryah (24) and K Arumugam (24) of Perumbakkam from their hideout in Bengaluru after Subbaiyan’s arrest.

Subsequently, Police arrested K Saivapandi (30) of Ramanathapuram and V Kaleeswaran (26) of Cuddalore on Thursday.