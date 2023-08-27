Two more held in Mylapore auto driver's murder

CHENNAI: City Police on Sunday arrested two more persons including a 64 year old man in connection with the murder of an auto driver in Mylapore last Thursday.

Mylapore Police had earlier arrested D Srinivasan (42) of Santhome high road in connection with the murder of A Prasanna of Dumeeng Kuppam, Mylapore.

On Thursday night, around 9 p.m., a gang entered into Prasanna's house on the first floor and attacked him when his family members were away.

When his wife returned home, she found her husband with his throat slit.

Investigations revealed that the deceased was in an extramarital relationship with another woman and her husband, who learned of this was planning to exact revenge.

On Thursday night, the main suspect, Dominic learned of Prassana being alone at the house and came with his accomplices and murdered him.

With Srinivasan's arrest the next day, special teams were sent out to secure other accomplices and on Sunday, police arrested A Murugesan (35) of Ayanavaram and A Lourdhu Samy (64) of Dooming Kuppam.

The arrested persons were produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody. The search is on for the prime accused, Dominic.