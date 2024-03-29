Two more bomb threats to schools in Chennai; one school not functioning since 2021

CHENNAI: City Police were at the receiving end of a hoax bomb threat again with two schools in Chennai Police limits receiving bomb threats on Thursday.



One of the schools, in Kodambakkam has not been functioning since 2021, police said.

Around 10:30 pm on Thursday, Police control room had received a call about a bomb at a private school in Kodambakkam.

Ashok Nagar Police were alerted about the call and in a few minutes, Police along with BDDS (Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad) personnel went to the premises to find that the school was not functioning for three years now.

After a thorough search, the threat was declared a hoax.

Earlier in the day, an International school in Thoraipakkam had received a mail claiming that a bomb was under one of the desks in their classrooms after which police and BDDS teams swept the area and found the threat to be a hoax.

City Police are tracing the source of the messages.