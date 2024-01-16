Two months after marriage; Priest murders wife, surrenders before police

CHENNAI: A 51-year-old priest allegedly murdered his wife by strangulating her with a towel at their house in Mangadu after an argument. Police said that the two of them got married only two months ago.

The accused, Sridhar (51) of Paraniputhur surrendered before Mangadu police after murdering Shivapriya (35). Mangadu Police who reached the scene recovered the woman's body and sent it for post mortem at Government Kilpauk Medical College and Hospital.

Shivapriya was working as a cook at a home, where she got acquainted with Sridhar. The duo got married in Tirupathi.

Police investigations revealed that the two of them were not on good terms since the marriage and the man picked up an argument with the woman as she was on the phone for long hours.

Police investigations revealed that he was not engaged in any temple and was working privately, having private clients. Sridhar was produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody.