Two months after honour killing of a man, wife ends life in Chennai

CHENNAI: A young woman, who married her husband against her parents' wishes, died by suicide two months after her husband was hacked to death - suspected honour killing - in Pallikaranai by her brother with the help of a gang.

Praveen (26), a mechanic, and Sharmila (21), a college student, fell in love and got married on October 17, 2023, despite opposition from Sharmila's family.

Sharmila's brother, Dinesh, was particularly opposed to their relationship and had threatened Praveen.

On February 24, Praveen received a phone call and went out, saying he was going to buy dinner. However, he did not return home, and Sharmila's family searched for him. Later, they found out that Dinesh along with the help of a gang had hacked Praveen to death. The gang too had previous enmity with Praveen.

The police arrested Dinesh and others and filed cases against them under various sections, including murder and caste-based violence.

However, Sharmila who was devastated by her husband's death had died by suicide. She was found struggling for life at her home on April 14. She was rushed to the hospital where she died on Monday.

The police have taken Sharmila's body for autopsy and are investigating the case.

It may be noted that the incident has raised questions about the police's inaction, as Praveen had filed a complaint with the police about the threats he received, but no action was taken. The police's negligence has resulted in the loss of two young lives, causing widespread shock and outrage.