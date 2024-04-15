Two killed as two bike collides each other on GST Road

CHENNAI: Two people were killed in an road accident involving two two-wheelers on the GST road near the Tambaram Sanatorium signal on Monday.

Hari Prasad (25) hails from Agaram South near Selaiyur. He was working as an employee at a petrol station in Chrompet. After finishing his night shift work, he was returning home via GST road on his two-wheeler.

Pradeep Kumar (23) is a resident of Thyagaraya Nagar. He was working in a private water wash company in Chitlapakkam. After work, he was on his two-wheeler on GST Road to go home.

In this situation, 2 two-wheelers, which were coming, collided head-on with each other on the GST road service road. Both are reported to be injured.

Hari Prasad died on the spot. Pradeep Kumar, who was seriously injured, died on the way to the hospital.

Following this, the police of Chrompet Traffic Investigation Division registered a case.

In this regard, they seized both the bodies and sent them to Chrompet Government Hospital for post-mortem and are conducting further investigation.