Two injured in country bomb blast

CHENNAI: Two men who were part of a four-member team of workers clearing bushes at a vacant land in Methu Thandalam near Tiruporur were injured after a country bomb exploded on Wednesday morning. As the workers were clearing the land near a factory godown there, a country bomb exploded with a loud noise, leaving two of them with injuries.

Police said Seenu (21) suffered severe burns, Vasu (21) escaped with minor injuries. On information, a team from Tiruporur police station rushed to the spot and took the injured workers to the Chengalpattu GH.

The police team headed by the Mahabalipuram DSP who inspected the spot confirmed that the explosive was a country bomb. Following that, personnel from the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad conducted a thorough search and recovered two more country bombs that were hidden there. The police then placed barricades around the area to keep people away from the land to prevent any further incidents, while Revenue officials inspected the area. Officials said they suspect that the explosives could have been stored there by anti-social elements who are staying near the godown. The police have registered a case and are investigating.

