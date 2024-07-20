Two including woman arrested on rape charges in Kovilambakkam

CHENNAI: City Police have arrested two persons including a woman on rape charges after a truck driver sexually assaulted a 19-year-old girl after luring her in the pretext of getting her a job.

The victim, a native of Mysuru had come to the city to meet her friend in Kovilambakkam and was at Koyambedu to board a bus to Karnataka when the accused engaged in small talk with the woman on Thursday.

The man told the teenager that he could help her get a job and said that he would house her at his sister's house temporarily and took her in an autorickshaw to his accomplice's house in Adambakkam where he raped her.

The girl escaped and managed to alert the police after which Koyambedu AWPS (All Women Police Station) registered a case and conducted investigations.

On Friday, Police arrested P Sathishkumar (32) of Walajahpet, Vellore district and D Shakila (33) of Madipakkam.

Sathishkumar is a truck driver.

Both the arrested persons were produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody.