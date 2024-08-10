Two including tuition teacher held under POCSO near Tambaram

CHENNAI: Two persons including a tuition teacher and a beauty salon worker were arrested under the POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) act in separate incidents near Tambaram.

In one of the incidents, the victim was a class 4 student.

The nine-year-old girl went for tuition classes at a centre in Pallikaranai.

The tuition teacher had touched the girl inappropriately several times and sexually abused her after which the girl complained to her parents.

After investigations, Pallikaranai Police registered a case and arrested the owner of the tuition centre, Manikandan.

In another incident, a worker at a beauty salon on Madambakkam main road had touched a 17-year-old girl inappropriately when she visited the salon for a haircut.

The minor girl is a first year college student and is a resident of Selaiyur, police said.

The girl informed her mother about the sexual abuse after which the family filed a police complaint.

Selaiyur AWPS (All Women Police Station) personnel registered a case and arrested the salon worker, Mohammed Mustafa (27) of Uttar Pradesh.

Both the accused were produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody.