Two including tuition teacher held under POCSO near Tambaram
CHENNAI: Two persons including a tuition teacher and a beauty salon worker were arrested under the POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) act in separate incidents near Tambaram.
In one of the incidents, the victim was a class 4 student.
The nine-year-old girl went for tuition classes at a centre in Pallikaranai.
The tuition teacher had touched the girl inappropriately several times and sexually abused her after which the girl complained to her parents.
After investigations, Pallikaranai Police registered a case and arrested the owner of the tuition centre, Manikandan.
In another incident, a worker at a beauty salon on Madambakkam main road had touched a 17-year-old girl inappropriately when she visited the salon for a haircut.
The minor girl is a first year college student and is a resident of Selaiyur, police said.
The girl informed her mother about the sexual abuse after which the family filed a police complaint.
Selaiyur AWPS (All Women Police Station) personnel registered a case and arrested the salon worker, Mohammed Mustafa (27) of Uttar Pradesh.
Both the accused were produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody.