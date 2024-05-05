Two including panchayat president killed in accident near Sriperumbudur

CHENNAI: Two persons including a former panchayat president were killed after their two-wheelers collided on Chennai-Bengaluru National Highway near Sriperumbudur on Sunday morning.

The deceased were identified as Venkatesan, an AIADMK functionary and Rajesh (27) of Sivathangal.

Police said that Venkatesan was riding his two-wheeler on his way to Thandalam bus stop from his house when the accident happened. A CCTV footage of the incident showed Venkatesan attempting to cross the road in his two wheeler when an over speeding bike along the highway collided onto Venkatesan’s two wheeler. Both the riders were thrown to the ground in the impact.

Police said that Venkatesan died on the spot while the other rider was moved to Sriperumbudur government hospital with severe injuries.

However, Rajesh succumbed to his injuries on the way. Sriperumbudur police have registered a case and are investigating the incident.

The bodies of the two deceased have been sent to Sriperumbudur government hospital for post-mortem examination.

