Two, including history sheeter, arrested for knife attack

CHENNAI: City Police on Tuesday arrested two persons including a history-sheeter for allegedly attacking a man with a knife near Kolathur.

The victim, S Prakash (28) of Mahatma Gandhi Nagar, Kolathur was waylaid by two persons who argued with him, out of the blue and then damaged Prakash's two wheeler. When Prakash tried to resist, they took a knife and attacked him and fled the spot.

Prakash got treated for injuries at a hospital and later filed a complaint with the Rajamangalam police. A team led by the Inspector conducted investigations and based on the inputs provided by the victim and perusing the CCTV footages and zeroed in on the suspects.

After investigations, police arrested R Adhikesavan alias Adhi (20) and J Abith (19). Both are from the same area as the victim, police said.

Adhi is a history sheeter at Rajamangalam police station limits and already has five criminal cases including a murder case against him. The arrested persons were produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody.