Two including former Home Guard arrested under POCSO Act by MGR Nagar police

CHENNAI: Two persons including a former home guard were arrested by the MGR Nagar police under the POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act for the alleged sexual assault of a minor girl.

Police sources said that the minor girl eloped with her boyfriend who lived with her in another location in the city.

The home guard had abused her before her eloping with her boyfriend, police investigations revealed.

The girl did not return home after March 27 after which her mother filed a missing complaint at MGR Nagar police station.

Investigations revealed that the girl was in a relationship with a 27 year old man who 'kidnapped' her in the promise of marrying her.

Police secured the girl from a house in Korukkupet and arrested her boyfriend, V Raja Pandi (27).

During investigations, it was revealed that Ramesh Kumar (39) who had served as a home guard and driver at MGR Nagar police station from 2009 to 2013 used to visit the girl's home and sexually abused her.

Both the men were produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody.