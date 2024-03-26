Two-hour wait at railway gate in Singaperumal Koil irks commuters

CHENNAI: Sunday evening was a nightmare for commuters in Singaperumal Koil, who had to wait for more than 2 hours at the railway gate, as it was being repaired and, hence, could not be opened.

The railway level crossing is situated in Singaperumal Koil near the station and people who travel to Oragadam and Sriperumbudur would have to use the level crossing since it links them to Sriperumbudur.

Around 7 pm on Sunday, the railway gate remained closed for hours. The staff tried everything to open the gate but in vain. Since it’s one of the most important roads, vehicles began piling up. After waiting for around 30 minutes, commuters picked up an argument with the gatekeeper and railway staff who were on the spot.

As the incident happened on Sunday night, there was a delay in engineers arriving at the spot to rectify the fault. Meanwhile, the public lifted the gate to a certain height on their own and started to cross the tracks, which posed a huge safety risk. Later, they were spotted by the staff and stopped.

After 10 pm, the fault was rectified, the gate started to function and the vehicles began moving.