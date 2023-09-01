Two held with OG Kush Ganja in Chennai ECR

CHENNAI: City Police on Thursday arrested two men for possession of OG Kush ganja - a high quality ganja strain near Kottivakkam on East Coast Road (ECR).

Various reports state that OG Kush is one of the most uplifting cannabis strains available and the market rates for a gram of the narcotic substance ranges from Rs 1000- Rs 2000.

Police seized 103 grams of OG Kush ganja, cash worth Rs 4.6 lakh and four mobile phones from the accused.

City police have intensified vigil to find those smuggling and selling narcotic substances in the city on the directions of Commissioner Sandeep Rai Rathore, as part of the ‘Drive Against Drugs’ (DAD) campaign.

On Wednesday night, Neelanakrai Police had registered a tip off about two persons who checked into a hotel in Kottivakkam were in possession of the OG Kush ganja meant for distribution.

On enquiry, police found their tip off to be true after which the two men were arrested.

The arrested persons were identified as S Jonathan (25) of Neelankarai and Shahtaaz Alam (28) of Narayanpur, Kolkatta.

They were produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody.