Two held, search on for another for stabbing multiple people under drug intoxication in Avadi

CHENNAI: Two individuals were arrested by police on Friday for stabbing multiple people, including a woman under drug intoxication in Avadi.

Muthu, a resident of Ganapathy Nagar, Tirumullaivayal is employed as a welder in Ambattur.

According to reports, Muthu and his friends after consuming ganja, were speaking loudly on their cell phones using inappropriate language.

They attacked a woman with a knife and stabbed multiple people who tried to intervene.

Upon receiving the information, police arrived on the spot and arrested two individuals hiding in the lake area.

The arrested were identified as Abhinesh and Vishnu who already had prior criminal records, and Muthu fled from the scene.

Police are actively searching for Muthu.