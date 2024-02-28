Two held on attempt to murder charges

CHENNAI: City Police on Tuesday arrested two persons on an attempt to murder charges for allegedly attacking a 22-year-old youth with deadly weapons over an enmity.

The injured youth was identified as D Akash Kumar of Mullai Nagar, Vyasarpadi. On Monday evening, when Akash Kumar was standing outside a Tasmac shop at Magazinepuram near Vyasarpadi, he was rounded up by a trio.

Before Akash could sense danger and flee, the trio attacked him with a knife and fled the scene. Akash suffered bleeding injuries and was rescued by onlookers who admitted him to a hospital for treatment.

Akash’s mother, Kumutha filed a complaint at Vyasarpadi Police Station after which a case was registered. After zeroing in on the suspects, a police team arrested N Karthik (27) and V Yuvaraj (26) of SM Nagar, Vyasarpadi.

Police seized a knife from them. Karthik is a history sheeter and has six cases against him. The arrested persons were produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody. Police have also launched a search for another accused.