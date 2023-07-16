Two held for using photographs of women in obscene manner

CHENNAI: Two men who allegedly misused photos of women were arrested by the Cyber crime wing of Chennai police in separate incidents. In one case, a 22-year-old B Tech-IT graduate from Erode who allegedly took photos and videos of women visiting public places morphed them into obscene content and sold them in Telegram groups was arrested by the Chennai Police on Friday.

The arrested person was identified as N M Arya of Sathyamangalam. The south zone cyber crime police station had received a complaint from a resident of Adambakkam that someone had taken a photo of her during shopping and morphed the pictures and spreading online.

A team led by Inspector D Kavitha conducted inquiries and based on the information collected, traced the suspect.

Police said that Arya used to take photos and videos of women visiting supermarkets, malls, and commercial centers without their knowledge.

He then morphed the photos into obscene content and posted them in a Telegram app in Zip file mode and shared them with those who seek them for money.

Police recovered a 2 TB (Terra byte) hard disc with pictures of women and obscene pictures from the accused. He was produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody.

In another incident, a 23-year-old man from Thiruvottiyur, P Tamil Maran was arrested for using photographs of his co-worker on Facebook and sending obscene messages.

Investigations by South Zone cyber crime police personnel revealed that Manimaran used to create fake facebook accounts using the female co-worker's photographs and talk to other persons in an obscene manner.

He had morphed photos of a co-worker taken during birthday function of an office staff. Police also found several photos of female co-workers in his cell phone. He was produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody.