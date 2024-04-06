Two held for trying to smuggle ganja for inmate in Puzhal prison

CHENNAI: Two persons including a woman who had come to visit an inmate in Central Prison, Puzhal, were arrested for attempting to smuggle ganja for the inmate on Thursday. S Kumari (32) of Kodungaiyur and N Karan (22) of Triplicane were booked and later let off on station bail. A fresh case was filed against the inmate, N Karthik, police said. On Thursday, around 4 pm, the two had come to meet Karthik at the Visitors’ interview room in Puzhal prison. A woman constable on duty outside the room had frisked Kumari and found the ganja wrapped in a plastic sheet. Kumari and Karan were then handed over to the Puzhal police. Investigations revealed that Kumari is married to Karthik’s friend Sethuraman and Karan is his younger brother. Around 30 gm of ganja was seized from them, police said.