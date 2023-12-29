Two held for sexual harassment in Pudupet

CHENNAI: Two persons have been arrested by city police in separate incidents of women harassment cases. In one of the case, a youth who threatened to upload obscene pictures of his ex-girlfriend online was arrested.

The victim, a 20-year-old from Pudupet was in a relationship with Leolin Joshva Theadore and broke up with him a year and half ago. To spite the woman, Leolin had posted videos of the two of them together on social media with demeaning captions. After learning about it, the woman filed a complaint with the Vepery police station. After investigations, Police booked him under sections of the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Woman (TNPHW) Act and Information Technology Act and arrested Leolin.

In another incident, a 27-year-old woman from Mylapore was riding her two-wheeler on December 27 along Rajiv Gandhi road traveling towards her home when an unknown person was stalking her on a two wheeler and sexually harassing her.

Based on her complaint, Kotturpuram police registered a case and traced the accused, K Karthik (26) of Alwarpet. He was arrested and produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody.