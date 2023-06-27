Two held for attempting to rape a woman near Tambaram Rly station

CHENNAI: Police arrested two history sheeters who allegedly attempted to rape a woman while she was in the Tambaram bus stop near the railway station on wee hours of Tuesday.

On Tuesday early morning, a 30-year-old woman was waiting for the bus at the Tambaram bus stop.

At that time two men came near to the woman and approached her asking the timing of the bus. Soon they took a knife and threatened a woman and dragged her to the dark area near the railway track and attempted to rape her.

They also dumped a cloth on her mount to prevent her from shouting for help. A few bus commuters who noticed the incident tried to help the woman but the duo threatened the public by pointing the knife toward them.

Later on information, the Tambaram police rushed to the spot but after seeing the police the two men tried to run away from the post but the police caught them after a chase. The police identified them as Veeramani (27) and Manikandan (26) of West Tambaram and both of them have already several criminal cases pending against them in Tambaram and Selaiyur police stations.

18 cases are pending only in Manikandan's name. The police arrested both of them and further inquiry is on.

The woman who was rescued was admitted to the Chromepet GH.