Police seized 2 cellphones and one two-wheeler from the suspect and the woman was rescued.

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|28 March 2024 5:29 PM GMT
Two held for allegedly running brothel in Chepauk
Representative Image

CHENNAI: Immoral traffic prevention unit of Chennai police had arrested two persons for allegedly running a brothel from a lodge in Chepauk.

The arrested were identified as Akbar Basha (40) of Triplicane and Nithyanandam, from Triplicane.

Based on a tip-off, the sleuths had mounted a vigil on a lodge on Miyan Sahib street in Chepauk and on Wednesday, a team comprising woman police personnel searched the lodge and arrested the two.

The two were using a woman for flesh trade, police said.

Police seized 2 cellphones and one two-wheeler from the suspect and the woman was rescued.

The rescued woman was handed over at a government observation home for women.

The arrested two were produced before the court on Wednesday after interrogation and sent to remand in judicial custody as per the court order.

DTNEXT Bureau

