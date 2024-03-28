Two held for allegedly running brothel in Chepauk

CHENNAI: Immoral traffic prevention unit of Chennai police had arrested two persons for allegedly running a brothel from a lodge in Chepauk.

The arrested were identified as Akbar Basha (40) of Triplicane and Nithyanandam, from Triplicane.

Based on a tip-off, the sleuths had mounted a vigil on a lodge on Miyan Sahib street in Chepauk and on Wednesday, a team comprising woman police personnel searched the lodge and arrested the two.

The two were using a woman for flesh trade, police said.

Police seized 2 cellphones and one two-wheeler from the suspect and the woman was rescued.

The rescued woman was handed over at a government observation home for women.

The arrested two were produced before the court on Wednesday after interrogation and sent to remand in judicial custody as per the court order.