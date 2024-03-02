Two held for abetment to suicide in Poonamallee

CHENNAI: Two persons including a minor was arrested by the police for alleged abetment to suicide of a class 12 student in Poonamallee two months ago.



The class 12 student ended his life at his house in Seneerkuppam.

Police investigations revealed that though the boy had ended his life by hanging, there were several injuries on his body and on his private parts and on searching his home, police found a note in which they found a person's name.

Police traced the person, a 24 year old man, Akshay (name changed) who is a friend of the deceased student.

Further probe revealed that Akshay had threatened the deceased student to reveal about his same-sex-relationship with another minor boy on social media.

The minor boy too had allegedly threatened the deceased student.

After investigations, Police arrested Akshay and the minor boy were arrested on abetment charges.

The minor boy was sent to a correctional facility for boys while Akshay was remanded to judicial custody.