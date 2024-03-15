Two girls arrested on suspicion of ganja smuggling near Esplanade

CHENNAI: Two girls, including a sixteen-year-old, were taken into police custody near Esplanade late Wednesday night as the duo was seen talking to three men and acting suspiciously.

A police patrol team saw and the men fled. The police said that the 16-year-old girl was sent home with her parents and the other girl, who is 19-year-old, was sent to a government observation home.

The police said that they suspect that the 19-year-old smuggled ganja and other painkiller tablets from Salem for a man who she befriended on social media.

The man is suspected to be a history-sheeter. The police found pictures of ganja and financial transactions for other drugs on her mobile phone. The police are investigating further to know the involvement of the girls transporting prescription drugs from Vazhapadi in Salem to Chennai to sell through a gang in the city.