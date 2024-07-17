Two from Coimbatore arrested in Koyambedu for currency note scam

CHENNAI: Two individuals have been arrested in Koyambedu on Wednesday for attempting to fraud people by exchanging white paper for currency notes.

The South Zone Crime Intelligence Police unit received confidential information about a mysterious gang frauding the public by promising to double their money in Chennai.

Acting on this tip, the police learned that the gang was travelling from Coimbatore with Rs 10 lakh cash.

According to Daily Thanthi reports, police apprehended two individuals at the Koyambedu bus stop.

Upon inspection, Rs.500 notes were found placed at the top and bottom of a bundle, with white sheets in between. The gang had come to offer Rs 10 lakh to individuals willing to part with Rs 5 lakh.

The two arrested individuals, Ashiq (22) from Tirupur district and Shanmugavel (52) from Pudukottai district, are being investigated.

The police confiscated Rs 48,500 in cash and several white slips from them.

The Koyambedu police are continuing the investigation with two arrested persons. This scam, involving white papers and promises of doubling money, has caused quite a stir.